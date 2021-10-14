With Aryan Khan Set To Stay In Jail For 6 More Days, Top Lawyers Air Their Views

In relation to Aryan Khan's arrest and bail plea in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, Senior Advocate Swapnil Kothari told Republic TV that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will be required to present before the court and substantiate the contention that the WhatsApp chats of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan are incriminating, in order to continue the detention. The statement holds relevance as the sessions court on October 14 ordered to reserve the bail order of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the high-profile drug bust case.

'NCB will have to present to court that Aryan Khan has international drug nexus'

"To really really ensure that this person.. all these three remain in custody, they (NCB) will have to put that (international drug links) out," Senior Advocate Kothari said.

The anti-drug central agency submitted before the court that Aryan Khan's chats and his contacts suggest his links with foreign drug peddlers. ASG Anil Singh, appearing on behalf of NCB, said that peddlers and foreign nationals were in touch with Aachit Kumar, who was linked to Aryan Khan and has been arrested. The ASG also informed that the agency is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to get the details of the foreign nationals.

'Fundamental Rights... you cannot continue to incarcerate person': Senior Advocate

Further, Kothari said that with the failure to substantiate its allegations, NCB will hinder the 'liberties and fundamental rights' of the person.

"Otherwise.. liberties and fundamental rights, you cannot just keep on continue to incarcerate a person or anybody for that matter. Unless that person is willing to cooperate. There will be a bail bond if the bail is given. He will be appearing in a court in a local police station, once a week. He will submit his passport and he will not be able to travel anywhere without the court's permission," the senior lawyer said.

SRK's Son Aryan Khan To Remain In Jail Till October 20; Court reserves bail order

After hearing arguments for the bail petition of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchant, the Mumbai sessions court reserved its verdict for Wednesday, October 20. While Aryan and Arbaaz are presently lodged at the Arthur Road Jail, Munmun is lodged in the Byculla Jail.

The case pertains to the busting of a high-profile drug party on a luxury ship en route to Goa from Mumbai, which was unearthed by the NCB following an eight-hour-long raid. Illegal substances like Charas, MDMA, Cocaine were recovered and 20 people have been detained in connection with the drug bust.

Image: Shutterstock, PTI