With Sharmila Tagore's Lovely Vintage Photo, Saba Reminds Netizens Who's Real 'style Icon'

The eldest daughter of the Pataudi family, Saba Ali Khan is known for sharing pictures and videos of her family on her social media. This time, the actor decided to pay a tribute to her mother, legendary actor Sharmila Tagore to remind the netizens why she is a timeless style icon. The 45-year-old Jewelry designer shared an old advertisement featuring her mother. Take a look.

Sharmila Tagore vintage ad

Reigning actor of Bollywood in the 60s and 70s, Sharmila Tagore is touted as one of the most prominent figures in Indian cinema for her distinct personality and style. Paying a tribute to her mother, Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a vintage advertisement featuring Tagore in the popular brand, Lux. With her hair styled in a bouffant, the actor sported her signature winged eyeliner and soft pink lips.

Saba Ali Khan shared the post with the caption, ''Style ICON....#alwaysandforever. Ma... You'll always be in vogue! Love you.'' Recently, Saba added another video to her Instagram gallery dedicated to Sharmila Tagore. In the video, Saba used Ash King's Samne Yeh Kaun Aaya song and added moments from the Lux award ceremony which the duo attended. The video showed off Tagore's stylish cream saree. Saba wrote in the caption, ''LUX AWARDS.....decided to remind us, who's the Style Icon..😎....years later! Sharing the moment...with ma.''

Netizens' reaction to Sharmila Tagore's vintage ad

Fans could not help but admire the veteran actor's beauty with many describing her as 'evergreen'. Some netizens also noticed the striking resemblance between Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan as one wrote, ''That lip looks exactly like Sara.'' Another netizen commented, ''You and your mom look exactly the same photocopy😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 beautiful legendary photo.'' while another said that Tagore will forever remain an icon for them.

More on Saba Ali Khan's Instagram

With over 80k followers on Instagram, Saba delights her fans by sharing some unseen and rare pictures of the Pataudi family. Actors like Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have also been featured on Saba's Instagram. She also shares adorable images of Taimur and Inaaya on her feed.

(IMAGE CREDITS- SABA ALI KHAN INSTAGRAM)