'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan': Taapsee Pannu Gives Glimpse Of 'co-star' & It's Not Pratik Gandhi

'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan': Taapsee Pannu gave a glimpse of her 'co-star' on Instagram & it's not Pratik Gandhi, but one that will leave you amused.

Joel Kurian
2021 was one of the busy years for Taapsee Pannu as she starred in multiple films and made announcements for numerous projects. After starring in films like Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket, and Annabelle Sethupathi, she is working on projects like Shabaash Mithu, Blurr, Dobaara, and more. Among the latest announcements made by the actor was the film Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

Taapsee is working alongside Pratik Gandhi in the film, and the first look of their characters had made headlines. The Thappad star is shooting for the film at the moment. However, it was not the Scam 1992 star, but other co-stars for Taapsee on the sets. 

Taapsee Pannu shares glimpse of her co-stars from Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan 

Taapsee was shooting for the movie on Sunday and took to her Instagram stories to drop a glimpse. The actor seemed to be filming a scene inside a car as he clicked a snap of the objects fixed on the car dashboard. With the owl and a frog's miniature accessories standing out, the 34-year-old quipped that these were the 'co-stars in the frame.'

She also used the hashtag 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan' along with the image. 

While one could see what seemed like the camera crew and their set-up behind the 'co-stars', there were no other co-stars for Taapsee as we wonder where Pratik Gandhi was.

It was two weeks ago that Taapsee had shared the first look of the venture. This was at the time the shooting of the film kicked off in Jaipur. 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

She plays the role of a police officer, while Pratik enacts the part of a groom in the film. In the announcement photo, she was seen looking into a map, and he had binoculars in his hand, as he stared into the map in her hand. 

In the caption, she shared that they were searching for his 'missing bride'. 'She is feisty as ever, he is bratty as ever!' was one of the terms used by the makers. The film is being directed by Arshad Syed.

Meanwhile, Taapsee earned praises for her act in movies like Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dilruba this year. Among the other films in her kitty was Dobaara, directed by Anurag Kashyap and Blurr, through which she turns a producer.

