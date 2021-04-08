Woman Runs Over Elderly Couple With Car In Dwarka, Kangana Ranaut Reacts

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday took to her Twitter handle to express grief and shock over an elderly couple's death after a 28-year-old woman ran her car over them in Dwarka. "This is beyond cruel," Kangana wrote in response to a user who said, "It is so painful to watch the predicament of the old couple. Why do people drive when it is not even their capability to do so?"

Kangana further wrote, "Most of the times price of stupidity isn’t paid by those who possess, nurture and encourage it, it is always the sophisticated life who bears the burnt of crude, rudimentary and unsophisticated ones, and their actions, that is why I am most terrified of idiots." [sic]

Woman held for driving car that ran over senior citizen couple in Dwarka

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for being behind the wheels of a car that allegedly mowed down an elderly couple in Dwarka four days ago, police said. The accused has been identified as Nupur Choudhary, they said. Shanti Swaroop Arora (79) and his wife Anjana Arora (62) were run over by the car on Sunday evening following which police arrested Deepakshi Choudhary (30), the elder sister of Nupur. She was apprehended on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Shanti was a retired government official, while Anjana was a homemaker. However, police on Wednesday said the victims'' family had raised suspicion over who was actually driving the car. Police had said, "Deepakshi Choudhary accompanied the injured to Manipal hospital. She stated that she was driving the vehicle and committed the accident. She also produced her documents to the investigating officer. However, victim''s family raised doubts that her sister was driving the vehicle."

During the investigation, it was found that Napur, who works as a probationary officer in a bank in Uttam Nagar, was driving the car at the time of the incident, a senior police officer said. Further investigation in the case is in progress, police said. A case under sections and 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

(With PTI inputs)