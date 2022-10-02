Woman Worships Ramayan Actor Arun Govil At Airport; Here's How He Reacted

“Above all India is a land of Religion” said Swami Vivekanand and a number of instances in public life prove the same, one such incident was encountered by Arun Govil, the actor who portrayed the character of Lord Ram in the television series Ramayana aired over 35 years ago on the channel Doordarshan in 1987-1988.

A video which went viral on Social Media, showed Arun Govil standing at the Airport with his luggage, completely taken aback by a woman who bows down to him, almost doing a ‘saashtang pranam’ to seek blessings from the actor. Govil played Lord Ram in the Ramayana serial and the woman was in complete awe of the actor, started crying falling at actor Govil’s feet. Feeling awkward, the actor is seen in the video requesting the person accompanying her to not continue with the act. However the person, in response also bent over to the actor with reverence.

आपकी छवि क्या है औरों के हृदय में उससे ही आपकी महानता है।रामायण टीवी धारावाहिक को 35 वर्ष हो गए पर राम का चरित्र निभाने वाले अरुण गोविल आज भी सबके लिए प्रभु श्रीराम ही हैं। भावुक कर देने वाला क्षण। @arungovil12 pic.twitter.com/4nM979xQl3 — Dr Sumita Misra IAS (@sumitamisra) September 30, 2022

Actor Arun Govil returns gesture

Rising from the bow-down position, the woman also accepted a saffron cloth offered by Actor Govil, after showing hesitance in the beginning. Both the woman and the person accompanying her took a joint photo with the actor and departed.

IMAGE: @sumitamisra - Twitter