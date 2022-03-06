Women's Cricket World Cup: Abhishek Bachchan Hails Team India For Victory Against Pakistan

The 2022 ICC Women's World Cup has kickstarted with full force, with team India claiming victory in its first-ever match against Pakistan today, March 6. The Indian side registered a 107-run victory over Pakistan, getting a winning start to their World Cup journey in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. Lauding their trailblazing win, Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and congratulated the women's team. After this match, India will be up against New Zealand women on March 9.

Abhishek Bachchan congratulates Team India over win against Pakistan

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, March 6, the Guru actor lauded the 'blue tigresses' as they took on arch-rivals Pakistan in both countries' first game of the tournament. He wrote, "Congratulations team India. Well done. #INDvPAK #BlueTigresses".

Fans reacted to Abhishek's status and heaped praises on the Indian team for claiming victory in their first outing at the Women's World Cup 2022. One Twitterati wrote, "Congratulations Indian women team for beating Pak team with big margin", while another quipped, "congratulations team India".

Earlier, Anushka Sharma sent her best wishes to the Indian team ahead of their match, quipping that the entire nation is with them. Anushka, who is currently gearing up to take on the role of fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress, took to her Instagram handle and wrote," Give it up for the WOMEN IN BLUE!" "The entire nation is with you. Wishing you the best for a great World Cup!"

For the uninitiated, Sharma has started prepping for the upcoming biopic, which is being helmed by Prosit Roy and will reportedly release on Netflix. Sharing the teaser of the project via Instagram, Sharma had written, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

