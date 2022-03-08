The entire world is celebrating International Women's day 2022 on 8th March. It is a universal event that honours and celebrates women's struggles for equality. It also aims to highlight the achievements of women across the globe and focuses on the issue of gender discrimination in society.

As the country is celebrating the day with full enthusiasm, Bollywood celebrities too are leaving no stone unturned to make the day special for the ladies of their life. Celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Sushmita Sen, Hema Malini and, many others have extended wishes to all the women out there. The latest entry in the list is actor Ajay Devgn, who took to his social media handle and thanked all the women in his life.

Ajay Devgn's special post on women's day

Ajay Devgn celebrated Women's Day in his own unique way. On Tuesday, he took to his Instagram and shared a special post. The Rudra: The Edge of Darkness actor dedicated a heartwarming post for his mother Veena Devgn, wife Kajol, daughter Nysa Devgn.

In the post, Ajay Devgn's name was striked out and in its place, 'Veena's son, Kavita and Neelam's brother, Kajol's husband and Nysa's father' was mentioned. Sharing the post the Bhuj: The Pride Of India actor thanked all the women in his life and captioned the post as, "Thank you all for shaping me in the most wonderful way."

Take a look at the post:

Netizens showered love on the post. One of the users wrote, "So expected out of you, Dear Sir ! Only a Gentleman with generous heart can do this."

Another wrote, "Such a beautiful and simple way to appreciate family women who will not fall in love with you." A few days back, Kajol dedicated a special post for Ajay Devgn on their anniversary.

Kajol's special post for Ajay Devgn on their anniversary

On the special occasion of their 23rd wedding anniversary, Kajol took a sly dig at her husband Ajay Devgn. She took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable throwback picture. While sharing the post online, Kajol explained how the two have been 'running, walking, limping, kicking and screaming' together for the past 23 years.

Further asking him if they deserve a medal, Kajol took a sly dig at her husband who doesn't like attending award functions. She wrote, "Running, walking, limping, kicking, screaming here we are 23 years later. Do we deserve a medal or a look of awe? Either ways since we both know how u feel about award functions I’m taking a bow now".

Take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram@ajaydevgn