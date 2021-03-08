Women's Day: Anupam Kher Calls For Equality, Says 'women Are Stronger Than Men'

Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher who is quite active on social media shared a beautiful video message for all the women on International Women’s Day and urged his fans to celebrate women and their work each day. In the video, the actor spoke about the lessons he learned from his mother during his childhood and praised women.

Anupam Kher's video message on International Women's Day

Talking about families who differentiate between their sons and daughters, the actor in the video message said, “I have said this en number of times before and I would like to repeat it for all that females are more strong than men. They have high endurance power and are more smart and intelligent than men. This might annoy some men but the fact will remain the same and I have a logic to prove it right. A person who is able to give birth to another man, then that person is bound to be superior. It is a female who can only give birth to another human.”

He added, “We should apply this rule in our homes about treating them equal not only on a special day but every day the women needs to be felt equal to men in the society. This education can only begin from the house where a daughter and son should be treated equally and by not differentiating in their upbringing.” Apart from sharing a wonderful message, the actor captioned the video and wrote, “Today officially International Women’s Day, But I have been taught since childhood that the day of the mother who has the capacity to give birth, should be celebrated every day. If families give these lessons to their children, especially to their sons, then Women's Day will not be symbolic but a reality!”

Apart from Anupam Kher, actor R Madhavan also extended his wishes on the joyous occasion with a family picture. Wishing the women of his house, the actor wrote, “Happy women’s day ...from 3 very grateful and indebted men... Cause for us every day is a women’s day.

Happy women’s day ...from 3 very grateful and indebted men... Cause for us every day is a women’s day. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BCCNIbdAs7 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 8, 2021

The Baby actor recently ringed in his 66th birthday and received best wishes from his friends and fans all across. Anupam Kher posted a fun-filled video on his birthday, where he was holding charts that had captions like ‘Today is my best day’, ‘my parents introduced me to this beautiful world’, ‘it’s my birthday, ‘wish karo na’ and his oft-used ‘Jai Ho.’ The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge star was also seen making funny expressions. He celebrated his birthday with some street children, by having breakfast with them. Mentioning their names, joined the ‘pawri’ viral trend bandwagon.

