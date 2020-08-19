'Won't Be Another Sridevi, Divya, Sushant': Kangana Slams Bollywood Mafia After SC Order

Moments after Supreme Court's verdict giving a go-ahead for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Kangana Ranaut who is among the top voices in the case expressed glee over the big victory. The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation.

Speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut hailed the verdict pronounced by SC and further said that Sushant's case has awakened the people of India. Further citing examples of Sridevi, Divya Bharti, Kangana said that the 'movie mafias' are now scared by the power of people.

" I was following everything, every detail of the case and I want to say that we may have had many individuals who suffered the same like Sushant but now people of India has awaken, no one will face the same fate, like Divya Bharti, Sri Devi, etc. Now they (movie mafias) are scared of the power of people. There will not be another Srivedi, Divya Bharti, Disha or Sushant," the actress sadi.

READ: SC's Sushant case order ACCESSED; says "Mumbai Police obstruction could have been avoided"

Kangana slams Bollywood's silence

Further taking a swipe at Bollywood over their stoic silence in the case and said,

"They (Bollywood) have understood one thing that they are very little in number. This is such a big victory, where a closed case has turned. In every field, we have such a set of people who never let these controversies out."

READ: Sushant Case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court directs CBI to probe; Mumbai Police to cooperate

SC's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. The orders were dictated by Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

READ: Supreme Court allows CBI probe in Sushant Singh case; Mumbai police told to cooperate

READ: Rhea Chakraborty issues statement as SC allows CBI probe in Sushant case; makes big U-turn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.