"Working With The Robots Was Fun" Says Radhika Apte On Her Prep For Her Upcoming Show

Radhika Apte will be next seen in a completely different character for her upcoming show Ok Computer. Believe it or not but Radhika Apte had a tough time prepping for her role in this sci-fi comedy as she had to work closely with the robots.

Talking about her experience on working with robots for the first time, Radhika said, "Working with the robots was really very fun, I have never really been so interested in A.I. or machines in my life and ever indulged in that idea. So when we had scenes where I just had to talk to robots in the series, the robots felt so innocent and harmless and you could just fall in love with them, they are very friendly and very helpful."

She further added, "Neil, one of our writer/directors he used to always give their cues and talk as the robots and so it was very endearing and I actually really really enjoyed the very few scenes I had only with robots and the machines were so innovative in the series and they looked so interesting very friendly and innocent and harmless. It is quite interesting and it has developed an interest in me about the machines and A.I.” READ | Radhika Apte's top movies according to IMDb - From 'Parched' to 'Phobia'

Donning a split high pony and tracksuits, Radhika can be seen in a very different look from all her other ones before in the glimpses of the show. See her post:

The versatile actress plays the role of Laxmi Suri, a girl who loves robots over humans and talks about them all day long. She also happens to be the head of PETER, which stands for People for Ethical Treatment for Robot Everywhere, an organization to protect robot rights.

Ok Computer is an upcoming Hindi sci-fi comedy series that will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on March 26, 2021. Hotstar's official description for the show says, "When a self-driving car commits murder, a cyber cop and a robot rights activist team up to investigate. Who is to be held accountable?". The upcoming series also released a trailer for which the description read, "In the absence of legal or moral precedents for crimes committed by Artificial Intelligence, whom does the justice system frame charges against - errant technology or its human inventors?".