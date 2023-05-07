Last Updated:

World Athletics Day 2023: 9 Sports Movies To Watch For Inspiration

World Athletics Day 2023 is celebrated on May 7. To mark the occasion, take a look at nine sports dramas you can watch to feel inspired.

Shreya Pandey
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a 2013 Hindi movie based on the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete who won a medal at the Olympics. 

Paan Singh Tomar
Paan Singh Tomar is a biographical movie about an Indian Army soldier who was a seven-time steeple chase champion. The film featured Irrfan Khan in the lead role. 

Mary Kom
Mary Kom is a 2014 biographical movie on the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom. Priyanka Chopra essayed the role of the protagonist. 

Clap
Clap is a 2022 Tamil movie that was also shot in Telugu. Starring Aadhi Pinisetty & Aakanksha Singh, the film narrates the life of a former athlete who comes back after getting his leg amputated.

83
Ranveer Singh essayed the role of ace cricketer Kapil Dev in the 2021 movie '83. Kabir Khan directed the film which narrates the story of the Indian cricket team winning the World Cup in 1983. 

Saina
Saina is a sports biographical movie based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal. Released in 2021, the film features Parineeti Chopra in the lead. 

MS Dhoni
Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead role in the 2016 movie MS Dhoni. The film narrated the life of Mahendra Singh Dhoni who went from being a ticket collector to Indian cricket team captain. 

Jersey
The 2019 movie Jersey featured Nani in the lead role. The film is about a cricket player who returns to the game for his son. It was later remade in Bollywood and starred Shahid Kapoor. 

Bigil
Vijay starrer Bigil was released in 2019. The film shows Vijay as a former football player who returns to the field to coach the women's team. 

