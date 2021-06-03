World Bicycle Day 2021: Dia Mirza Says She 'loves Cycling', Requests BMC For More Tracks

In 2018, United States General Assembly declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day. The purpose of this day is to promote the versatility and sustainability of a bicycle. On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, actor Dia Mirza took to her Twitter account to share pictures of herself cycling and wishing her fans on the day. Other than this, she also requested BMC to create more cycling tracks.

Dia Mirza requests BMC for cycling tracks

The actor later clarifies in another tweet that the picture of her cycling was taken in pre-Covid times. She further urged her fans and followers to wear a mask whenever they go out. Take a look at the tweet thread.

Clarification: This is image is from pre-covid times therefore there is no mask on. Always wear a mask 😷🙏🏻 Stay Safe! — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 3, 2021

The actor is also a UN Goodwill Ambassador and is often seen sharing pictures related to the environment. Earlier, she took to her Instagram account to share a picture where she is seen hugging a tree. In the caption, she talked about how COVID-19 has taught the lesson to create a link between nature and humans. She wrote, "It is our disproportionate and wasteful patterns of consumption and waste, our broken relationship with nature that is causing the human crises we are collectively enduring. If #Covid19 taught us ONE thing it would be the undeniable link between human health and nature." Have a look at the post.

Dia Mirza got married to a businessman on February 15. They had a private and environment-friendly wedding that made headlines because they chose to get a woman priest for the ceremony. The actor is pregnant with her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. She made the announcement on her social media by sharing a picture of herself touching the baby bump while she was on a vacation. In the caption, she mentioned that she is blessed to become a mother. She wrote, "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb". Have a look at the post.

