'World Book Day': Ayushmann Khurrana pens thoughts on essence of books, shares old picture

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is often seen exuberating wisdom on social media through his post, recently took to Instagram and shared his thoughts on World Book Day. Posting a throwback picture from 2018 in Krakow Poland during his climax shoot for Andhadhun, the actor penned a note while describing the essence of books and how it is one thing in the world that can never be stolen.

Ayushmann Khurrana's post on World Book Day

In the post, the actor who is an avid reader and a book worm can be seen reading a book in between the shooting of his film. While captioning, he wrote how books are often read by borrowing them with a promise to return, but seldom do these things happen as a person is so engrossed in reading them that they hardly return them. "Everything is stolen in this country, but books are never stolen. Books are rightfully asked for, with a promise to return, which is never complete," he wrote.

Apart from this, the actor shared another quirky picture on his Instagram stories where he can be seen reading a book while a statue looks at him in a completely shocking state. Ayushmann Khurrana is one such who has always expressed his likes and love towards reading and penning thoughts on social media. From giving out major life lessons to describing the beauty of anything, the actor is found shelling out thoughts on his respective social media handles.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s next directorial film Anek in Assam. The actor who is known for his kind heart and gentlemen gestures, recently sent a video message while praising the stupendous work done by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Guwahati. The actor who was deeply touched by the commendable work done by the earned forces amid the pandemic sent a video message and expressed his gratitude for their selfless work. The armed forces of India have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, protecting the citizens in uncertain times

