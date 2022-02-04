Cancer is considered among the major life-threatening diseases and numerous celebrities from the film fraternity have been impacted by it. Amongst these, many have emerged victorious in the battle against the illness.

Author-filmmaker and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap is one of the notable personalities amongst Cancer survivors. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, and recovered from the illness in 2019. On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Tahira shared some existing myths and realities related to breast cancer.

Tahira Kashyap's 'myths vs reality' video on World Cancer Day

Tahira took to her Instagram stories to share a video to bust some of the myths and emphasise the important practices to be undertaken to prevent breast cancer.

Tahira shared a video where five myths appeared on her right and five realities appeared on the left. The Toffee filmmaker clarified that the statements 'Wearing a bra causes it', 'It's a curse', 'You're less of a woman', 'It's contagious' and 'It doesn't happen to men' were false with regards to breast cancer.

She then stressed the practice of 'Self-examination', and stated that 'early detection is not just treatable, but also curable' and that one should undergo 'regular mammograms as suggested by doctor'. She further mentioned the importance of following a healthy routine for your mind, body and soul' and 'Never give up, which were the right way to go for it.

Tahira used hashtags like 'early breast cancer detection', 'early breast cancer awareness', 'turning karma into mission', 'close the care gap' and 'stop the stigma' and 'world cancer day 2022' on her post.

Actors like Tara Sharma Saluja and Shama Sikandar gave their thumbs up to the post.

Tahira had been diagnosed with cancer in September 2018. She underwent chemotherapy for it and many of her social media posts, be it revealing her bald head after chemo or showcasing her surgery marks had gone viral. She had even shared her journey battling Cancer on Ted Talks: India.

Sonali Bendre Behl's post on World Cancer Day

Sonali Bendre Behl was among others to share her experience fighting the illness on World Cancer Day. The actor, who was diagnosed with metastatic cancer wrote that cancer survivors were not just 'people fighting cancer', but were 'so much more.'

She stressed that cancer was 'life-altering but not life-defining.' She urged all to help people in this 'not so easy' phase by giving them hope and comfort . She too urged all to do regular checks ups as early detections always helped.