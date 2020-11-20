World Children's Day: Kareena Urges To 'reimagine better Future' Amid Child Rights Crisis

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who is UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate recently shared a video talking about the problems faced by the children amid the pandemic. On World Children’s Day, the actress, through her video urged people to “reimagine a better future for every child” and help every child whose education is affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Kareena Kapoor talks about proper education of children

The actress who is in Dharamshala these days with husband Saif and son Taimur, said, “Its UNICEF’ global initiative for the children, by the children. As UNICEF’S celebrity advocate, education, and making sure that every child has the opportunity to learn is close to my heart. But, this year, as you all know schools have been closed for more than seven months due to the pandemic. There is a learning crisis with millions of children missing out on education in the country. You know that not every child has a computer or a smartphone with internet or even TV. Children are missing out on essential learning. The chances are that many of them, especially girls, are not likely to ever go back to school.”

At last, while concluding the video, the actress urged people to extend their support to children with their little efforts. “You can contribute too, by supporting UNICEF through your voice, time, and money. Join me, Kareena Kapoor Khan to make a difference for every child!”

While captioning the post, the actress wrote, “This #WorldChildrensDay I invite everyone to #reimagine a better future #ForEveryChild. Join me and @unicefindia to address the learning crisis.” According to the official website of UNICEF, “World Children’s Day is UNICEF’s annual day of action for children, by children. This year, the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in a child rights crisis. The costs of the pandemic for children are immediate and, if unaddressed, may last a lifetime. It’s time for generations to come together to reimagine the type of world we want to create.”

Meanwhile, apart from this, the actress who is embracing her pregnancy is going to join an array of other stars for the reading session of the winning essays as a part of The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition Awards Ceremony 2020. Apart from Kareena Kapoor, the star-studded event will witness Stephen Fry, Geri Horner, David Walliams, Alexandra Burke, Gyles Brandreth, Lewis Pugh, Anthony Horowitz, and others in attendance.

(Image credit: Poonam Damania/ Instagram)

