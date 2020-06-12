World Day Against Child Labour: Madhuri Dixit Urges To 'lend A Helping Hand To Children'

On the occasion of World Day against Child Labour, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit shared a post on social media where she urged her followers to collectively lend a helping hand to the children in need and empower them. She also wrote that the small efforts made by the people can make a big difference in the lives of those small children who might need help.

Madhuri shared the thoughtful post on her Twitter handle while spreading the message of “say no to child labour.” In the post, she asked her fans and followers that all those children who belong in schools & loving homes are the future of the country and it is the responsibility of the people to safeguard and empower them.

Say NO to child labour. Children belong in schools & loving homes. They are the future & it's our responsibility to safeguard & empower them. Let's lend a helping hand to children in need, our small efforts can make a big difference to their lives 🙏 #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 12, 2020

Apart from the ace actress, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has appealed to the citizens of the country to report any untoward activity of child labour. The union minister urged citizens to dial 1098 to report complaints about child abuse and child labour. Days ago Irani had posted a video on Twitter appealing everyone to rise against child abuse and to report incidents of abuse by dialing 1098.

According to the official website of the International Labour Organisation, millions of more children risk being pushed into child labour as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, which could lead to the first rise in child labour after 20 years of progress. According to COVID-19 and child labour: A time of crisis, a time to act, child labour decreased by 94 million since 2000, but that gain is now at risk. Global estimates in 2017 showed that 152 million children were in child labour worldwide. Children already in child labour may be working longer hours or under worsening conditions, the report says. More of them may be forced into the worst forms of labour, which causes significant harm to their health and safety.

According to the brief, COVID-19 could result in a rise in poverty and therefore to an increase in child labour as households use every available means to survive. Some studies show that a one percentage point rise in poverty leads to at least a 0.7 per cent increase in child labour in certain countries.

