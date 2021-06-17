World Day To Combat Desertification And Drought 2021: Bollywood Films On Farmers Plight

As the world battles the ongoing pandemic for the past couple of years, a looming threat from nature over humanity persists. To battle this and spread awareness about the same, the UN-designated the 17th of June to be observed as World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. This event will help spread awareness amongst common people as well concerned authorities to take necessary measurements towards the restoration of the environment.

The theme for World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2021 is 'Restoration. Land. Recovery. We build back better with healthy land'. This is not the only event educating people about the importance of the environment as several Bollywood movies have contributed to the cause as well. Take a look at Boman Irani films and other Bollywood movies on the occasion of World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2021.

1. Well Done Abba

Directed by Shyam Benegal, Well Done Abba revolves around the story of a man living in a drought-affected village. After countless failed attempts of receiving help from the government, the man decides to raise his voice against the issue. Released in 2010, the film managed to resonate with the social issues occurring in the present times. Featuring Boman Irani, Minissha Lamba, Sammir Dattani, and Ravi Kishan, the movie bagged the National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues.

2. Mother India

Touted as one of the greatest movies in Indian cinema, Mother India was released in 1957 and still manages to fascinate the audience with its theme. The story follows a righteous woman, raising her kids in extreme hunger and poverty while dealing with the ruthless moneylender. Released in 1957, the movie featured Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar, and Raaj Kumar and became the only Indian movie to bag a nod for Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

3. Naya Daur

Another movie depicting the struggles of poor farmers in the country, Naya Daur was released in 1957 and directed by B. R. Chopra. Featuring Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala, Ajit Khan, and Jeevan, the movie followed the plot of a man introducing bus services to make money but ends up risking the lives of local farmers. After Mother India, Naya Daur became the second highest-grossing movie in India in 1957.

Pic Credit: Still from Naya Daur

4. Do Bhigha Zamin

The story of a man working as a rickshaw driver in order to repay his family's debt to a moneylender after being threatened to seize their land resonated with many in 1953. Directed by Bimal Roy, the movie featured talented actors such as Balraj Sahni, Nirupa Roy, Ratan Kumar, and Murad. Along with many accolades, the movie was awarded the All India Certificate of Merit for Best Feature Film.

IMAGE- SHUTTERSTOCK

