World Earth Day 2021: How Celebs, From Alia Bhatt To Dia Mirza, Celebrated Earth Day

World Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year. The day demonstrates the support for environmental protection since it was first observed on April 22, 1970. World Earth Day now marks several events taking place for environmental protection globally by Earth Day Network. This year's theme for the day is 'Restore our Earth'. On World Earth Day 2021, several celebrities also stepped forward to celebrate the day. Here is how celebrities from Alia Bhatt to Dia Mirza celebrated the day and wished their followers a 'Happy Earth Day.'

Alia Bhatt's 'Planet Art' initiative

Alia Bhatt, through her clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma, stepped forward to celebrate World Earth Day. Alia organised an art competition for kids named Planet Art to celebrate the day with an aim to educate children about environmental conservation. She said, "There is no earth without art, and there is no art without love. Because love is one of our superpowers and it is this love that will help protect our planet in the future. Which is why it is important to foster a love for nature in children." She further announced an art contest for the 'next generation planetiers'.

Kangana Ranaut plants saplings to celebrate mother Earth

Actor Kangana Ranaut too took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse from her Earth Day celebration. Kangana was seen planting a sapling to celebrate the day and spread awareness regarding environmental protection. In the story, she wrote the mother earth hates plastic and chemical fertilizers and loves plant and animal kingdom.

Dia Mirza's session on World Earth Day 2021

Actor Dia Mirza has started a tradition to talk about environmental awareness on World Earth Day. This year, she went live on her Instagram handle with Compost Queen Vani Murthy and talked about sustainable living. In the live video, she also addressed the COVID-19 pandemic that the world is going through and some steps an individual can take towards sustainability. She titled her session 'Happy Earth Day 2021 ðŸŒŽðŸŒ³â™»ï¸ðŸ¦‹ Down To Earth with Vani'. Take a look at Dia Mirza's IGTV below.

Promo Image Source: Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, and Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

