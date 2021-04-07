World Health Day: Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Other Celebs Spread Awareness

Every year on April 7, the world celebrates World Health Day. As COVID 19 continues to hold the world in its clasps, the relevance of the day is only increasing. A number of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and spread awareness about healthy habits and some wrote gratitude notes for health warriors. Check out the popular posts below.

World Health Day messages from Bollywood celebrities

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle and shed light on the importance of a clean environment on our health. The actor posted a video of sanitation workers and called them heroes. She wrote in her caption, “This #WorldHealthDay I want to acknowledge our sanitation workers. They work in the most challenging conditions and are most often ignored and neglected by society. Especially during this time when they continue to work every day to manage bio-medical waste and all the waste we continue to produce while we stay home. They are HEROES.” Check out the post of the same below.

Dia Mirza's Instagram post

Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram post

Rakul Preet, too, posted a note about World Health Day. She wrote in her caption, “We need to be healthy more so now than ever before !! This #worldhealthday take a step towards your well being!! Eat right, think positive, live happily, Stay Safe, Stay home !” as she posted a picture of herself performing a physical exercise. Check out the post of the same below.

Madhuri Dixit's latest post

Madhuri Dixit's latest post on Instagram saw a picture of her with her dog at the event of World Health Day. She wrote in her caption, "Mind, body, food & soul... Let's pledge for a healthy lifestyle". Check out the post below.

Bhumi Pednekar's post

Bhumi Pednekar, who was recently tested positive for COVID too, posted an update about World Health Day on her Instagram. The actor posted a picture where she thanked all our ‘Health Heroes’ who are fighting the battle to keep us safe and healthy. Check out the post from her profile below.

Shraddha Kapoor's post

Shraddha Kapoor posted an update where she thanked doctors, nurses and all health workers who devoted themselves to the battle against COVID 19. She wrote in her tweet, “This World Health Day is an ode to their compassion and love for their work”. Check out the post from her profile below.

The doctors, nurses & all health workers have selflessly devoted their time and effort in keeping us safe as we battle COVID-19. This #WorldHealthDay is an ode to their compassion and love for their work. A Big Thank You!âœ¨ðŸ’œ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 7, 2020

Sonali Bendre's wishes

Now more than ever before, we truly realize how critical having a strong immunity is. While dealing with cancer, I did a lot of research on ways to boost my immunity system. I started this ritual then and it's become a habit now, my #NewNormal.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/oFRAWvCOqD — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) April 7, 2020

Image credits: Bhumi Pednekar, Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza & Madhuri Dixit IG