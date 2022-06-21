World Music Day: Ayushmann Khurrana To Alia Bhatt, Actors Who Aced Their Mettle In Singing

Since time immemorial, film actors have expanded their skills by foraying into multiple facets of filmmaking. Over the years, we have seen many actors who were not only good with acting but exhibited their mettle in other areas such as writing, film production, direction, movie editing and even singing. When it comes to Bollywood, there is no dearth of multi-talented celebrities in the industry. On the occasion of World Music Day, which falls today, 21st June, let's take a look at some of the young Bollywood actors who proved their mettle as good singers.

Aparshakti Khurana

The multi-talented actor is not just good when it comes to acting but he also proved that he can create magic through his mesmerizing voice. The young actor started singing at an early age but got into music professionally with the 2016 hit song Ik Vaari from Vicky Donor where he was the co-singer with his elder brother Ayushmann Khurrana. Since then, the actor has released multiple hit music singles and cover songs including his recent single hits Balle Ni Balle and Choti Choti Gal.

Richa Chadha

The versatile actor Richa Chadha, after proving her acting skills in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, and Fukrey amongst others, took her talent to the next level by showing the world that she can sing well too. The actress made her debut in singing in the year 2018 with the Punjabi track 'Gwandian’ with Dr. Zeus'. The song went on to become an instant hit with the music lovers.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann is one of the most sought-after actors of recent years in Bollywood. The multi-talented actor is winning the hearts of his fans film after film. Ayushmann made his debut as a singer and actor with Vicky Donor, and since then, the actor kept on singing his own songs and even did some music singles like his younger brother Aparshakti.

Sonakshi Sinha

The 'asli' Sona of Bollywood, other than being a fantastic actor, also is the owner of a beautiful voice. The actor made her debut as a singer in the film Tevar which featured her as an actor as well. Later on, the actor went on and released the music single Aaj Mood Ishqaholic Hai and has sung in four films so far. Apart from singing, the actor has also displayed her talents in painting as well.

Tiger Shroff

The young Indian version of Rambo, Tiger Shroff not only aces being Bollywood's action star but the actor can sing well too. Tiger made his singing debut with the music single Unbelievable in 2018 featuring him in the music video. The actor recently made his feature film singing debut in Heropanti 2 with the song Miss Hairan.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha not only can act brilliantly but sings melodiously too. Shraddha is a trained classical singer and made her singing debut professionally with the film Ek Villain where she sang the hit number Teri Galliyan followed by Bezuban Ishq and three songs in Rock On 2. We wish to hear more songs from the talented actor and singer.

Alia Bhatt

One of the most talented and sought-after actors, Alia Bhatt also dons the hat of the finest singers in B-town. The beautiful actress has sung popular songs like Samjhawan, Ikk Kudi and Humsafar.

