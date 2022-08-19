World Photography Day 2022: Dia Mirza, Randeep Hooda & Other Celebs Who Love Photography

World Photography Day is observed on August 19, every year. The day is celebrated in order to pay homage to the history of photography and in order celebrate the present, and leave a positive trail for the future. World Photography Day originates from the time when the daguerreotype, a photographic process developed by Louis Daguerre, was invented. On January 9, 1839, The French Academy of Sciences announced the process and after a few months, on August 19, 1839, the French government announced this invention to the entire world. Many Bollywood celebrities shared pictures on their social media to mark this day.

Bollywood celebrities who are passionate about photography

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is a popular Bollywood actor, who has been in the industry for almost four decades now. The actor was last seen on the big screen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial Thappad, alongside Taapsee Pannu and Pavel Gulati. Last year, on August 19, Dia Mirza took to her official Instagram handle to post a series of photographs in order to celebrate World Photography Day. The actor captioned the post, “What I love the most about photography is how you can truly capture a thousand words or emotions in one image. Here, I relive some of my favorite memories which showcase the beauty of everything between the earth and the skies. 🌳🌿🌊. Perspectives are shaped by the stories images tell 💚. A few of my favorite images clicked by me 📸. #WorldPhotographyDay #ForNature #WildLife #One”.

Esha Deol

Esha Deol is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry. Esha is the daughter of popular Bollywood actors, Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Previously, on August 19, Esha Deol took to her official Instagram handle to post a throwback monochromic picture of herself in order to celebrate World Photography Day. The actor captioned the post, “#worldphotographyday ♥️ 'addicted to you'".

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda is a popular name in the acting industry, both nationally and internationally. Randeep Hooda has been a lover of wildlife. The Highway actor keeps sharing his photographs from his wildlife adventures on his social media space. Previously, on World Photography day, the actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself holding a camera. The actor captioned the post, “Humans rant, not Cormorants. Frame — swipe left for the framer 😜#WorldPhotographyDay #wildlifephotography #wildlifephotographer #jungleehooda #wildrandeep #notjusttigers #birds #birdsofinstagram”.

Image: Instagram/@randeephooda/@diamirzaofficial