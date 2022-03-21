The entire world is observing world poetry day on March 21. It can be said sans any doubt that poetry is something that directly strikes a chord in one's heart. Marking the occasion, a lot of celebrities shared their views on World Poetry day 2022.

The latest entrant in the list is Bollywood icon Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann is multi-skilled from acting to singing, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has mastered all of it. Apart from singing, acting and songwriting, Ayushmann is known to be a poetry fanatic and loves to write and read poems. Recently, on world poetry day, Ayushmann urged everyone to pour their hearts out to each other through poetry.

Ayushmann Khurrana on World Poetry Day 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana is widely known for sharing his intimate views on life, love and existence through his special curated poem. Recently, the actor encouraged people to share their feelings with each other through poetry. Ayushmann said-

“It (poetry) is almost cathartic and we all need catharsis in our lives especially today. The world needs more genuine feelings through words. We need to find a way to stay true to ourselves. So, on poetry day, I urge everyone to pour their hearts out to each other through the written word. Let’s try and connect to each other more genuinely. I would like to encourage people to write, whenever possible because it really makes you confront yourself and your deepest, most intimate emotions.”

Talking about the importance of poetry in his life, the Andhadhun actor further added-

“Poetry to me is deeply personal, reflective, critical, soul-searching and at the same time full of hope. Robert Frost had said ‘Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought and the thought has found words’ and it deeply connected with me.”

Ayushmann revealed what poetry means to him, stating-

“I can’t write every day. Sometimes what I write, I don’t like. Loving poetry is like having a relationship with it. There will be great days, good days and bad days and those days will reflect my state of mind, my thoughts about life, the world and my existence. So, for me, poetry is like looking into the mirror to understand myself and my thoughts a lot more.”

What's next on Ayushmann Khurrana's work front

Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Anek, Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai’s Action Hero directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk