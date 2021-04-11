World Sibling Day: Kangana, Priyanka, Anushka, Ayushmann, Riddhima, & Others Celebrate

Bollywood celebrities on Saturday celebrated World Siblings Day by sharing some throwback pictures, videos and memories on their social media. Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and many more shared beautiful flashback pictures.

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of Ranbir and Riddhima posing next to late actor Rishi Kapoor's picture. She wrote, "Brothers and sisters are best gift from your parents. respect and love each other always #worldsiblingsday" [sic]

Shaheen Bhatt shared a throwback photo with Alia, who is under home-quarantine after testing COVID-19 positive. Kangana wrote, "Is it sibling day today? Mother had a child before us for no reason he died as an infant, I feel we three are that child who is split in three pieces ha ha,have many such fantastic analogies, also found a rare picture of Nanaji Thakur Inder Singh n great granpa Ranaut together" [sic]

Sameera Reddy wrote, “The Reddy Sisters at our glamorous best with Mama Nikki â¤ï¸ Epic throwback for #siblingsday with @sevensush @therealmeghanareddy ! I just noticed I always had a model pose going on ðŸ¤£ and I already see Nyra doing the same ðŸ˜³ðŸ˜‚ #messymama #throwback #family #girlpower" [sic]

Is it sibling day today? Mother had a child before us for no reason he died as an infant, I feel we three are that child who is split in three pieces ha ha,have many such fantastic analogies, also found a rare picture of Nanaji Thakur Inder Singh n great granpa Ranaut together â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/ON98vn7Bjd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 10, 2021

