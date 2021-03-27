World Theatre Day: Anupam Kher Documents Journey To Stardom; Thanks His Teachers, Co-stars

Veteran actor and author Anupam Kher has been entertaining his fans for the last 36 years with 515 films in his credit. On the occasion of World Theatre Day, the senior actor documented his journey as a theatre actor. Sharing a glimpse of some of his moments on the stage, the actor penned a heartwarming note while thanking his teachers, co-actor, and others who have contributed to his journey to stardom.

Anupam Kher reminisces his old theatre days

From his initial career days plays to some of his recent ones, the actor shared how he has grown with every character he has portrayed on stage. Some of his theatre play pictures showed him acting with his wife Kirron Kher while others seem to be his impromptu solo acts where he is seen creating magic with his on-stage presence. Apart from thanking his mentors, the actor also hailed his audience and fans who have always supported him with whatever he has served on the table. He mentioned how with every play and role, he got to learn something new and interesting which he always strives to implement in his life.



Apart from Anupam, another iconic actor Adil Hussain who feels he has evolved as an actor just because of his love for theatre. On the special day, Adil shared his thoughts on making theatre studies a compulsory subject for students in school so that they can also learn the beautiful aspect of theatre. "'Theatre is my First Love. And it will always be the one. It has evolved into a fine medium of expression over millennia! Happy International Theatre day to everyone! I hope that the Governments of each state make theatre studies a compulsory subject from Primary Schools onward.'' He urged the governments of each state to make theatre studies compulsory in schools," he tweeted.

Theatre is my First Love. And it will always be the one. It has evolved into a fine medium of expression over millenia! Happy International Theatre day to everyone! I hope that the Governments of each state makes theatre studies a compulsory subject from Primary Schools onward. — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) March 27, 2021



Anupam Kher who started his journey as a theatre artist, made his presence felt on the silver screen with some spectacular films like Saaransh, Beta, Hum Apka Hai Koun, Baby, and many more that have been super hits. Sometime back, Anupam had shared a nostalgic post where he shared a story about the time he came to Mumbai to try his luck in 1981. He shared his first portfolio picture and a note that he had written to Rajshri Films for considering him for any role in their films. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his next film The Kashmir Files that has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri. He will also be seen in upcoming projects like The Last Show where he will share screen space with his friend and co-actor Satish Kaushik. The film is again directed by Vivek Agnihotri.



(Image credit: Twitter)