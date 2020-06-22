World Transport Map Origin And Design Spark Off Rib-tickling Meme Fest On Social Media

A world transport map has been making rounds on the internet. This map has been shared innumerable times inspiring several memes. However, the creator of the map has said that this isn’t an idea to connect the continents but a way to illustrate cities that have a metro-type transit system. This map is drawn in the style of the London Underground.

The creator of the map shared it on his Twitter and wrote, “imagine one day having this train map”. The map looked complex and also too difficult to understand at a single glance. Eventually, the caption of the tweet became meme series on Twitter. Have a look at the original post of World transport map and the memes.

imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/4tDCNhD8u3 — the master of satire 🇳🇬🇷🇸 (@daveloach2) June 18, 2020

World transport memes

The memes were made focusing on how complex this map turned out to be. One of the memes even stated that it is as complex as the solar system. Some Twitteratti even compared the World transport map to a train toy. The last meme was hilarious as it compared the World transport map to a scrabbled figure on paper. Have a look at these memes.

imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/76KhSSImzj — bick is furloughed in pigeon pose (@bicknaker) June 18, 2020

imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/nbBKuv6hFD — Arthur Webber 🌹🏳️‍🌈 (@BernieTranders) June 18, 2020

Imagine falling asleep on the train from Liverpool to Manchester and waking up in Australia https://t.co/6lJwX4ciXR — Matty Johnson (@MrMattyjohnson) June 18, 2020

Imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/Qz70B40DyV — Jack (@samath_jack) June 19, 2020

imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/Vfc8Ilxsdt — JaronTwo (@JaronTwo) June 18, 2020

imagine one day having this train map pic.twitter.com/AWN1ZJoERA — 𝙇𝙪𝙘𝙮 𝘿𝙞𝙖𝙫𝙤𝙡𝙤 (@SatansJacuzzi) June 19, 2020

What is a world transport map or a transit map?

A transit map is a topological map in the form of a schematic diagram used to illustrate the routes and stations within a public transport system—whether this is bus lines, tramways, rapid transit, commuter rail, or ferry routes. The main components are colour-coded lines to indicate each line or service, with named icons to indicate stations or stops. Transit maps can be found in the transit vehicles, at the platforms, or in printed timetables.

Their primary function is to help users to efficiently use the public transport system, including which stations function as an interchange between lines. Unlike conventional maps, transit maps are usually not geographically accurate. Instead, they use straight lines and fixed angles, and often illustrate a fixed distance between stations, compressing those in the outer area of the system and expanding those close to the centre.

More about London Underground

The London Underground is a rapid transit system serving the London region, England, and some parts of the adjacent counties of Buckinghamshire, Essex, and Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom. The Underground has its origins in the Metropolitan Railway, the world's first underground passenger railway. Opened in January 1863, it is now part of the Circle, Hammersmith & City, and Metropolitan lines. The first line to operate underground electric traction trains, the City & South London Railway in 1890, is now part of the Northern line. The network has expanded to 11 lines, and in 2017/18 carried 1.357 billion passengers making it the world's 12th busiest metro system. The 11 lines collectively handle up to 5 million passengers a day.

