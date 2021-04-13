'Worship Your Mother': Kangana Ranaut Extends Navratri Wishes, Recalls Old Memories

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Gudi Padwa, actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and gave a glimpse of her celebrations at home. The actress posted a bunch of pictures from the pooja that she conducted in the morning to seek blessings from God. The actress shared a beautiful picture of Devi and recalled an old memory from the time she had left her home to make a career in acting. The actress explained that she had lost the picture several times, but it stayed on with her forever.

Kanaga Ranaut extends Navratri wishes

Kangana looked extremely beautiful in a pink and golden silk saree while complimenting her look with traditional jewellery and a bun that added charm to her outfit. In one of the pictures, she can be seen showing off the picture of the Devi while seeking blessings. While captioning the post, the actress advised people that those who don’t know how to celebrate Navratri can worship their mother and seek their blessings on auspicious occasions. “Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little Devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me, Navratris if you don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings.”

Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me,Navratris if you don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings. pic.twitter.com/HfadDOOTSy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 13, 2021

Apart from the actress, scores of Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Neetu Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar were a few to send out their wishes on Gudi Padwa on social media. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently detoxed herself and basked in positivity after vising Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The actress who visited the Ashram for the second time, shared some pictures from the trip while penning her divine experience. She shared pictures of authentic Tamil food and filtered coffee. Calling the experience complete body detox, the actress in her post mentioned that it felt nice to ‘indulge in yoga, meditations’ at the ashram. She further described the serene beauty of the place and wrote, “chirping birds wake you up in the morning and fluttering butterflies make you hum songs that were forgotten.”

On the work front, the release date of the actress’s upcoming film Thalaivi has been postponed owing to the current pandemic situation in the country. The actress will be seen playing the role of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa in the film. Apart from this, she will next be seen in Tejas and Dhaakad.

(Image credit:Twitter)