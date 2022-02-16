'Would Have Never Become Star Without Your Music': Govinda Mourns Loss Of Bappi Lahiri

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Wednesday, February 16 at the age of 69 in Mumbai after battling multiple health issues. Mourning the loss of the singing sensation, several entities from the film and political fraternity alongside well-wishers, paid their tributes to Bappi Lahiri. Veteran actor Govinda shared a throwback picture featuring himself and the late icon and penned down a heartwarming note.

Govinda shares unseen picture with late Bappi Lahiri

The Coolie No. 1 actor headed to his Instagram handle on February 16 and shared an old black and white picture featuring him and Bappi Lahiri among others. In the caption, he mentioned he would have never become a star without Bappi da's music and mourned his loss. Notably, Govinda featured in a number of songs sung by Bappi Lahiri and the actor expressed his gratitude to the singer for the career he has today. The actor-singer collaborated in multiple films including Bade Kaam Ka Bander, Traffic Jam and many more. The actor mentioned that although the musical legend had left for his heavenly abode, his music would always remain in the hearts of people. His caption read, "God bless your soul Bappi da 🙏🏻 would have never become a star without your music. My condolence to the Lahiri family. You may have left us but your music will always remain in our hearts. 🙏🏻"

Have a look at Govinda's post here

Bappi Lahiri demise

The veteran singer was admitted at CitiCare hospital in Juhu for about a month prior to his demise on Wednesday. He died of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and the entire nation mourned his loss. As per the doctors of the hospital, the singer was admitted to the hospital about a month ago. He was discharged on Monday, February 14. However, his health deteriorated due to multiple health issues and was brought back to the hospital. The doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI-

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. The singer was brought to the hospital. Bappi Lahiri had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Image: Instagram/@govinda_herono1, @bappilahiri_official_