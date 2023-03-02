WPL 2023: Kiara Advani 'stoked' For Her Performance, Kriti Sanon Is 'super Proud'

Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon took to their respective social media handles announcing their participtaion in the Women's Premiere League 2023. The Bollywood actresses will be performing at the opening ceremony of the domestic cricket league on March 4. Brown Munde singer AP Dhillion will also joining Kriti and Kiara to entertain the audience ahead of the first match between the Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women on Saturday.

The opening ceremony followed by the the first match. Kiara took to her Instagarm stories and expressed her excitement to be part of the inaugural edition of the WPL. She shared a post from the official Instagram handle of WPL and wrote, "Excited to cheer on our women in blue. Super stoked to perform at the opening ceremony of WPL."

Kriti also invited her fans to come out and support the WPL. About her performance and the WPL's first edition, the Shehzada actress said, "See you guys there, Super proud."

AP Dhillon also shared the WPL post on social media announcing his association with the premiere day ceremony. Actress Anushka Sharma, who is going to feature in the biopic of Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda Xpress, also supported the WPL by sharing a video on social media.

Free entry for women in stadiums

Keeping in mind the growing popularity of women's cricket, BCCI will give free entry to women in stadiums for the inaugural season of WPL. Tickets are already out for sale and they will be available on Book My Show for nominal prices of Rs 100 and Rs 400 respectively. The tournament will continue till March 26.