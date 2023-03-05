WPL 2023: Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani Express Gratitude After Performing At Opening Ceremony

Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani performed at the opening ceremony of the inaugural Women's Premier League. The actresses set the stage on fire with their dance performances on Bollywood songs. They expressed happiness on social media as they shared their experience after the gig.

The Heropanti actress took to her social media handle and shared a video of her performance. Alongside the post, Kriti wrote, “Aasmaan ka swaad hai, muddatton ke baad hai, It was an honour and a privilege to perform at the opening ceremony of the first ever Women’s Premier League!"

"Cricket has always been looked as more of a male sport and I’m so happy and proud that the women cricketers are getting opportunities, platforms, and validation that they have always deserved! WPL, which has been organised at a huge level and is being aired in 47 countries, is truly a symbol of change and progress. Thank you BCCI @wplt20 for making me a small part of the celebration of this change!!," she added.

Kiara Advani shared that she was humbled after her performance at the maiden WPL 2023.

Kriti Sanon performed at the opening ceremony of WPL

Kriti Sanon along with Kiara Advani and AP Dhillon performed at the opening ceremony of WPL. The Shehzada actress made a stylish appearance in a shimmery bralette paired with matching shorts and an oversized jacket encrusted with crystals and sequins. Her name was written on the back of her jacket.

Kiara also grooved to her hit songs dressed in a pink sequin jumpsuit.