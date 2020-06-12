How Would 'Wuthering Heights' Desi Remake Go If 'Parineeta' Couple Saif & Vidya Led It?

Wuthering Heights is one of the underrated movies of Hollywood. The 2011 British romantic gothic period drama was helmed by Andrea Arnold and featured talented actors like Kaya Scodelario and James Howson in the lead. The screenplay of the film is written by Andrea Arnold and Olivia Hetreed and is based on Emily Brontë's 1847 novel of the same name.

The plot of the film is a complex love story of a unique couple. A poor boy with unknown origins is rescued from poverty and taken in by the Earnshaw family. The film follows the story of the boy and his intense relationship with his foster sister, Cathy. The film received a great response from critics all over the world.

Wuthering Heights also went on to win several awards and accolades at the global stage. Several critics praised the film for being a visual treat as the film is a period drama. The film was received well all over the world but what if the film was made in Bollywood? Here is a look at the Wuthering Heights cast if the film is ever made in Bollywood.

Vidya Balan as Catherine Earnshaw

The lead role of Catherine Earnshaw AKA Cathy was played by the talented actor Kaya Scodelario in the movie. For the Bollywood version of the movie, Vidya Balan can do a great job as Catherine.

Saif Ali Khan as Heathcliff

The complex character of Heathcliff was played by James Howson in the movie. Saif Ali Khan can breathe life into this character. It would be interesting to see Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan together on screen again.

Ishita Dutta as Young Catherine Earnshaw

Shannon Beer had done a brilliant job as young Catherine Earnshaw in the film. If the movie gets a Bollywoood remake Ishita Dutta becomes the perfect actor to play this role in the movie.

Rishab Chadha as Young Heathcliff

Young Heathcliff was played by Solomon Glave in the movie. If the movie is ever made in Bollywood, Rishab Chadha can play this role to perfection.

Anil Kapoor as Mr Linton

Oliver Milurn had played the pivotal role of Mr Linton in Wuthering Heights. Anil Kapoor becomes the natural choice to play the role in Bollywood’s Wuthering Heights.

