Xcuse Me, Style Duo Sharman Joshi-Sahil Khan To Reunite After 20 Years For New Film

Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan made for a hilarious duo in Style (2001) and subsequently in Xcuse Me (2003). Their on-screen chemistry was a hit after which they ventured into different directions. Now, the duo is reuniting again for another film.

2 things you need to know:

Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan are collaborating again after over two decades.

They starred together in the 2-part series Style and Xcuse Me, both of which were hits.

They are back with another entertainer, which is under development.

Sharman-Sahil’s latest film to be shot outside India

Sharman and Sahil’s latest collaboration will be shot extensively in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Taking to Twitter, he revealed further details of their next project. He added that the film is not yet titled, but will be written by Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 writer Milap Zaveri.

(Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan's new film will be a comedy entertainer | Image: Twitter)

It will be directed by Sam Khan. Other details about the film, such as its producers and other crew members have not been revealed.

Milap Zaveri and Sharman Joshi promise a blockbuster

Sharman recently told Bollywood Hungama that he is ‘absolutely excited’ as the film will start shooting soon. He said that his films Style and Xcuse Me with Sahil made him popular in the comedy genre. He added that he was cast in 3 Idiots because the film’s director Rajkumar Hirani saw him in Xcuse Me.

(A poster for Xcuse Me featuring Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan | Image: Twitter)

Zaveri told the outlet that he is planning to make the film a “full-on entertainer”. He added that the film is going to be full of "masala", which will help keep the audiences stuck to their chairs.

Lastly, the producer Hitesh Khushalani told the portal that their latest film will be an effort to "recreate the camaraderie they once shared on-screen" with Xcuse Me. No release date or shooting timelines have yet been revealed.