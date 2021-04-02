Yami Gautam About Her Co-star Jacqueline,' She's A Positive Person, I'm Very Fond Of Her'

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has always been a hit amongst her co-stars and is known to maintain a great camaraderie with them. Now with multiple films under her belt, Jacqueline is working with different co-stars at once, all of whom hold a great value of her on sets. In a recent interview, Yami Gautam too opened up about her relationship with Jacqueline, as they had been working together on Bhoot-Police in Dharamshala last year.

Yami Gautam speaks about Jacqueline Fernandez

Yami Gautam fondly shared, “I am very fond of Jacqueline. She is such a positive person to be around with. Shooting in Himachal was so much fun, where I treated all of them to the pahadi dhaam, which is festive food. I have had some deep conversations with Jacqueline. We would talk about our standing as female actors in the industry, how things are evolving in Bollywood for actresses and how we all must respect the work we do. I had a great time working with her."

Jacqueline Fernandez also surprised Yami Gautam on her birthday with presents from the state of Himachal. Yami revealed, "I remember we were shooting on my birthday and Jacqueline managed to surprise me with presents that she scouted from local markets. I don’t know how she managed to do this amidst the hectic shooting schedule.”

By the looks of it, Jacqueline is a ball of energy on sets and her co-stars can't get enough of her. The actress' positive and happy-go-lucky vibe is loved by all, and this is proof. Apart from Bhoot Police, Jacqueline has a vast trajectory of roles in her kitty with multiple co-stars, titled Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kick 2 with Salman Khan, and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.

On the other hand, Yami Gautam will be seen in upcoming films like Dasvi and A Thursday. Her film Dasvi is a social comedy film directed by Tushar Jalota. The film will star Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, along with Yami Gautam. She will be seen as an IPS officer in the film while Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in the character of an uneducated politician.