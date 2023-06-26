Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Add A Swanky SUV To Their Luxury Car Collection

Yami Gautam has added a new swanky car to her garage. It seems like the couple is in love with luxury vehicles as they have now become the owners of a brand new BMW X7.

3 things you need to know

Yami Gautam reportedly also owns luxury vehicles like Audi A7 and Audi Q7 SUV.

The car reportedly costs over Rs 1.2 crore.

The actress will next feature in OMG 2, set to release on August 11.

Yami Gautam shares pic of her new luxury vehicle

Bollywood stars are known for their love for luxury cars. Yami Gautam, who made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor, too seems to be in love with four wheelers. The actress recently bought the facelift version of the BMW X7 luxury SUV. The car costs a whopping Rs 1.22 crore (ex-showroom) in India. It is one of the most expensive cars in her garage.

(Yami and Aditya with their new car | Image: BMW Infinity Cars/Instagram)

In the photo, Yami and Aditya posed in front of their new car. They twinned in black T-shirts and blue jeans. Their clothing choice also matched the colour of their new car.

Yami Gautam is all set for OMG 2 release

Yami Gautam is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film OMG 2, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. Helmed by Amit Rai, it is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG - Oh My God! Starring Akshay and Paresh Rawal. The first instalment became a cult hit because of its subject matter and treatment. In the upcoming film, Akshay will be playing the role of Lord Shiva. Meanwhile, it is not known what roles Yami and Pankaj will play.

OMG 2 is slated to hit the theatres on August 11. The movie will clash with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.