Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Turned Their Low-key Wedding Into An Eco-friendly One; Here's How

Actor Yami Gautam recently got married to Uri director Aditya Dhar in a low-key wedding in Himachal Pradesh. The pair tied the knot in the presence of their close family members and friends. Yami and Aditya have been in the news since then as new photos of the newlywed keep appearing. Yami Gautam was showered with praises and compliments for her simple yet beautiful looks during the wedding. The pair decided to keep their wedding simple and also took care of the eco-friendly aspects.

A source close to Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar revealed to Pinkvilla that the wedding was an eco-friendly event. They revealed that the couple ensured that there was no wastage of food and flowers. The source said that the wedding was one of a kind and that they enjoyed the wedding to the core. Interestingly, the mandap for the wedding was also an eco-friendly setting as it was decorated with marigold flowers, banana leaves, bricks and rangoli.

Yami and Aditya made the wedding an eco-friendly affair and did not include any fancy glam items or any extravagant décor. There was no wastage of food and in order to do so, they opted for a simple wedding instead of a star-studded glamourous big fat Indian wedding. The wedding was held in a farmhouse in Manali, Himachal Pradesh and the beautiful photos from Yami Gautam’s wedding were clicked by her brother, Ojas Gautam.

Yami and Aditya’s dreamy wedding

Yami Gautam posted many photos from the wedding and events after that on her Instagram account. She posted a photo of the couple from the wedding day and wrote, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.” Then she posted many photos from different events like Mehendi and Haldi on her Instagram. She also posted a picture of herself from after the wedding, where she can be seen wearing a red saree along with vermillion and mangalsutra.

On the work front

Yami Gautam was last seen in the Netflix movie Ginny Weds Sunny. She was paired opposite Vikrant Massey in the film. She will be seen next in movies like Bhoot Police, Dasvi and A Thursday. Aditya Dhar gained recognition as the director of the 2019 movie, URI: The Surgical Strike. In the future, the URI director will helm the movie The Immortal Ashwatthama in which Vicky Kaushal will play the titular role.

IMAGE: YAMI GAUTAM/ INSTAGRAM

