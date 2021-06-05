Yami Gautam-Aditya Win Netizens Over For 'simplicity' As New Wedding, Mehendi Pics Surface

While the personal lives of stars are always a part of the gossip mills, Yami Gautam managed to evade it as she announced marriage to her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar on Friday. While the announcement photo went viral immediately, more pictures have surfaced, and netizens have been praising the ‘simplicity' of the wedding. The actor also posted glimpses of her Mehendi ceremony.

Pictures from Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar wedding

While Yami and Aditya shred only one snap from their wedding, numerous other moments from the wedding have also surfaced online. In one of them, one could see Yami’s feet being decked up with jewellery as she geared up for the customs in her bridal avatar.

In another, the couple was seen performing their marriage rituals. The ‘simple’ surroundings, at what reports stated were her home in Himachal Pradesh, caught the attention of netizens. The simple decor for the wedding rituals, which consisted of natural objects like leaves and flowers, and the mud ahead of them and the trees behind, completed the setting of the marriage.

Netizens wrote that despite the simple setting, the wedding looked ‘beautiful’ and ‘elegant.’ Sharing that they were 'proud of Yami', some even wrote that the couple had ‘set an example' and the ‘simple red saree’ of Yami showed ‘simple living high thinking’.

See the simple saree of Yami

Always proud of you #YamiGautam

People like #YamiGautam keep your belief intact in “Simple living high thinking”#YamiGautamWedding #yamiaditya pic.twitter.com/TldFSzmgKR — 😊 Teena 😊 (@BIgBossAndMore) June 4, 2021

Yami Gautam again proves that she's the most unproblematic Bollywood actress. Got married in the hills wearing a simple red saree in the middle of the lockdown to a guy no one even knew she was dating. Absolutely based! — hooman✨ (@foodonmymind) June 4, 2021

People look so great n classy when they wear simple attire in their wedding. No flashy clothes, no weird photo shoots, no over the top decorations, no unnecessary crowd.

Simple things r best.#YamiGautam — Lippie🧡 (@Mukut_Hortico) June 4, 2021

#YamiGautam n #UriTheSurgicalStrike movie director #AdityaDhar tie d knot in an intimate wedding ceremony.

So intimate n so simple yet so so beautiful u guys r looking❤no kind of showoff in wedding,Simply beautiful.U set a great example.Hpy Wedding @yamigautam @AdityaDharFilms pic.twitter.com/IEypiEaqKg — Ravina Sharma (@Bhuvi15_) June 5, 2021

Simple but beautiful mariage ❤️ — I AM ALISHA 💎 (@REAL_ANUSHKA_) June 4, 2021

So simple wedding but yet elegant and beautiful wedding🙂 Lovely 💝 — Rahul Saraswat (@rahulsaraswat77) June 5, 2021

Yami also dropped pictures from the Mehendi ceremony where she was all smiles in a traditional dress. She could be seen looking lovingly at her then would-be husband Aditya in one of the pictures. She shared a quote, “O dear one, why worry ? What is meant for you will always, always find you."

“O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you. “



- Lalleshwari pic.twitter.com/fsHzQS17sS — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) June 5, 2021

Previously, while announcing the marriage too, she had used a Rumi quote. The Vicky Donor star shared that she had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by only their immediate families.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.