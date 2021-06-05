Last Updated:

Yami Gautam-Aditya Win Netizens Over For 'simplicity' As New Wedding, Mehendi Pics Surface

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar won netizens over for their 'simplicity' as new pictures from their wedding and Mehendi surfaced on social media.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar

Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram/CinemaSuperstars


While the personal lives of stars are always a part of the gossip mills, Yami Gautam managed to evade it as she announced marriage to her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar on Friday. While the announcement photo went viral immediately,  more pictures have surfaced, and netizens have been praising the ‘simplicity' of the wedding. The actor also posted glimpses of her Mehendi ceremony.

Pictures from Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar wedding

While Yami and Aditya shred only one snap from their wedding, numerous other moments from the wedding have also surfaced online. In one of them, one could see Yami’s feet being decked up with jewellery as she geared up for the customs in her bridal avatar.

In another, the couple was seen performing their marriage rituals. The ‘simple’ surroundings, at what reports stated were her home in Himachal Pradesh, caught the attention of netizens. The simple decor for the wedding rituals, which consisted of natural objects like leaves and flowers, and the mud ahead of them and the trees behind, completed the setting of the marriage.

READ | Yami Gautam reveals her entire day's diet which includes a lot of vegetables, nuts & chai

Netizens wrote that despite the simple setting, the wedding looked ‘beautiful’ and ‘elegant.’ Sharing that they were 'proud of Yami', some even wrote that the couple had ‘set an example'  and the ‘simple red saree’ of Yami showed ‘simple living high thinking’.

 

 

Yami also dropped pictures from the Mehendi ceremony where she was all smiles in a traditional dress. She could be seen looking lovingly at her then would-be husband Aditya in one of the pictures. She shared a quote, “O dear one, why worry ? What is meant for you will always, always find you."

READ | Yami Gautam weds Uri director Aditya Dhar, first look as bride & groom out; see pic

Previously, while announcing the marriage too, she had used a Rumi quote. The Vicky Donor star shared that she had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by only their immediate families.

READ | Yami Gautam gets hitched to Aditya Dhar; Know all about the 'Uri' director here

READ | Vicky has sweet message for 'Uri' duo Yami-Aditya; Ayushmann, Angad post fun-filled wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT