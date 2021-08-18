Yami Gautam Adopts Husband Aditya Dhar's Surname On Social Media Post Marriage; Check Out

Versatile actor Yami Gautam who got hitched to her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony, has officially changed her name on social media. While adopting the surname of her husband, her new name reads Yami Gautam Dhar. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot on June 4 in Himachal Pradesh. The couple's wedding was a hush-hush affair and was attended by their close family members.

Yami starred in Aditya's directorial debut, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Their love story began during the promotions of the film. The two stars had also shared several pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony on social media from their pre-wedding and wedding festivities on her Instagram. On the special day, the two had shared a similar post on Instagram and wrote, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Yami had revealed that her and Aditya's love story began during the promotions of their 2019 film Uri. She said that love blossomed between the two during the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). That’s when they started talking to each other. She did not call it the wooing period, but it was the time when they started interacting with each other and started their friendship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam will be seen next in an upcoming direct-to-digital thriller, A Thursday. She will also star in director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Lost. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey. On the other hand, Aditya will next be seen in Ashwatthama: the Immortal where he will be seen reuniting with his Uri actor Vicky Kaushal.

