Yami Gautam Announces Wrap Of 'Lost', Calls It 'an Unforgettable Experience'

Yami Gautam marked the end of the shooting schedule of her upcoming investigative drama Lost with a selfie with director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Described as a hard-hitting and thrilling tale by the actor, Lost will also feature actors like Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey. The 32-year-old got emotional while bidding farewell to the cast and crew of the movie. Check out her personal note here.

Yami Gautam finishes shooting of Lost

Commencing the shoot earlier in July, the actor has been documenting her journey on the sets of the drama on her social media. After sharing her excitement about shooting the film, the actor has now expressed her bittersweet emotion while saying goodbye to the crew. She shared a selfie with the director where the duo appeared smiling widely while on the sets. She also shared pictures of the crew and the cake cutting ceremony on the last day of the shoot.

Yami Gautam's experience while filming the movie

Calling her time on the sets as 'lovely moments', Yami thanked the team of Lost writing, ''As I wrap up 'Lost' today, I reminisce the lovely moments I experienced while working on this special film with a big smile in my heart. A big thank you to the entire cast and crew of 'Lost', who as days went by, became part of this journey.'' She did not forget to mention the director of the movie Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury who she fondly addressed 'Tony Da'.

She continued, ''My heartfelt gratitude to Tony da who is not only one of the most incredible directors I've worked with but also an amazing human being. A film like ‘Lost’ can only be directed by someone who has the purest intentions!'' Gautam opened up about the challenges they faced while filming the drama writing, ''We faced many challenges with the weather, the chaos of shooting at live locations, the battles of shooting at congested places in covid times... but we stuck together as a team & it was all worth it in the end.''.

Gautam specially thanked Chowdhury's wife Indrani saying, ''My gratitude to dada's lovely wife, Indrani ma’am for all the warmth & unmatched hospitality and for feeding me the most amazing home-cooked Bengali food every day so that I didn't miss home.'' She also expressed her gratitude towards the cinematographer saying, ''I'd also like to thank Avik da, a genius at cinematography and his team along with the absolutely brilliant direction and production teams.''.

She described her journey while shooting the film as 'life-enriching experience shooting' and elaborated on it further saying,

''Shooting for 'Lost' has been an unforgettable experience and I'm truly thankful to each and everyone who helped and contributed in different ways, going above and beyond their tasks and duties and making it one of my most treasured experiences. It has been a life enriching experience shooting for 'Lost'.''

She continued, ''All thanks to the supportive cast and crew who went beyond their tasks and duties to make everything seamless for all those involved. A big hug and many thank yous to my own team, Manisha, Vidhi, Humeira, Sanya, Shivraj and Ram. You're the team I can always lean on.''.

With no official news on the release date, Yami Gautam upcoming film titled Lost is expected to be released next year, 2022.

IMAGE: YAMI GAUTAM'S INSTAGRAM