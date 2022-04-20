There are certain social entertainers that trigger national conversations and Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana’s debut film Vicky Donor is one such example. The film was released 10 years down the line on April 20, 2012, and was well received by the moviegoers because of the subject on which it was made. Ayushmann, Yami who have been a part of films like Bala, Agra Ka Dabra, and more, took a stroll down the memory lane while recalling their shooting experience.

Ranked as an outsider, after making a powerful debut, Ayushmann went on a successful spree while rolling out films like Andhadhun, Article 15, Dum Lagake Haisha, and more. His films and the subjects on which the movies were made became reasons for social eye-openers for his fans. While sharing his experience of being in the industry for a decade, the actor shared a BTS picture from the shooting sets while reminiscing memories.

Yami Gautam & Ayushmann Khurrana celebrate 10 years of Vicky Donor

Through his note along with the picture, the actor thanked his entire team, including director Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri and John Abraham for trusting a ‘rookie like him and believing in him for the lead.’ While sharing the picture from his first day at shooting, the actor wrote, “Day 1. First Scene. Rehearsal shot! It’s been 10 years already?! Deluge of fond memories gushing towards me, reminding me of my days of struggle, exasperation, determination, small joys, and big successes. Thank you my guru @shoojitsircar da, @ronnie.lahiri, and @thejohnabraham for trusting a rookie like me and making me believe that I can be a Hindi film hero! #10YearsOfVickyDonor.”

On the other hand, his co-star Yami Gautam who played the role of a Bengali girl, and Ayushmann’s love interest in the film visited the studio where she had auditioned for her role. During her visit, she reminisced about the movie that was a major turning point for her and helped in discover the massive potential she had as a performer.

“The place where it all began! Started my journey auditioning for Vicky Donor right here! यह सोफ़ा भी यहीं था! A recent visit to this studio took me down memory lane, reliving so many beautiful moments through the journey! Thank you, Shoojit da & our entire team,” she wrote alongside the picture.

IMAGE: Instagram/mzaaloentertainment/movie_man_blogger