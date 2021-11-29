Yami Gautam Celebrates 1st B'day After Marriage With Aditya Dhar; Pens Gratitude Note

As Yami Gautam recently celebrated her birthday with her friends and family members, she gave a cute sneak peek at her multiple birthday celebrations and penned a note of gratitude for everyone who extended beautiful wishes to her.

Many fans took to her social media handle and complimented her on how lovable she looked and dropped cute birthday wishes for her in the comments section.

Yami Gautam pens a note of gratitude post her bday celebration

Yami Gautam recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared pictures and videos of her fun-filled birthday celebration with her friends, family as well as her team. In the first one, she added a picture in which she can be seen celebrating her first birthday after being married to Aditya Dhar. She can be seen cutting the cake with a gleeful smile on her face. On the other hand, Yami Gautam;'s husband, Aditya Dhar, and their parents can be seen celebrating her birthday together. In the next one, she added a video in which she depicted how she celebrated her birthday with a cake on the sets with her crew while in the next one, she posted a video in which she can be seen cutting the cake brought by her team. She also exclaimed how her team managed to arrange a cake and balloons during their tough schedule and thanked them for celebrating her birthday.

In the caption, she wrote a note stating how she was feeling extremely blessed and expressed her gratitude towards her beautiful family and her husband, Aditya for making it special for her. She even thanked her team and her crew for celebrating her birthday and arranging for the party amidst busy schedules. In the end, she even thanked all her fans and fan clubs for their love.

The caption read, "28.11.2021 has to be the most special day for me Feeling extremely blessed ! Gratitude to my beautiful family & especially my husband (I can say that out loud now Aditya) for making it so special We should consider ourselves lucky that we are blessed with a family that is so selfless Thank you my extremely hard-working team that believes in me tirelessly Thank you to my amazing crew Thank you for all the wishes from my colleagues, friends & members of fraternity & media houses, etc And a very special thank you to all the fans & fan-clubs ! I am truly indebted by your love" (sic)

Many fans took to Yami Gautam's Instagram post and dropped in birthday wishes for her while many others added hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to express their love for her. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to her latest Instagram post.

