Yami Gautam Celebrates 9 Years In Film Industry, Says 'It Feels Surreal'

Beginning her journey in Bollywood with the film Vicky Donor, Yami Gautam has completed 9 years in the film industry. She began her career with a very unconventional script and went on to become one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. She made her debut with the Kannada film Ullasa Utsaha and later appeared in a Punjabi film Ek Noor. She also appeared in a Telugu film Nuvvila and after her debut in Bollywood, she starred in a Malayalam film Hero.

Yami Gautam completes 9 years in Bollywood

Sharing her excitement of completing 9 years in the industry, Yami told Bollywood Hungama, that the feeling is surreal and it cannot be articulated in words. She added that it was an incredible journey and she has had the best of opportunities to work with some phenomenal directors, actors and also being a part of some amazing projects. Yami Gautam shared it was her dream to tell stories and that she believes to entertain people, adding that she wishes to continue to do that

Yami Gautam was last seen in a Netflix film Ginny weds Sunny, which received mixed reviews from the audience. She has 8 releases lined up for the year and she recently wrapped up the shooting for her film Dasvi, also starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur. She has now reportedly hoped to the set of her next thriller film A Thursday, directed by Behzad Khambata. Amid the rising cases in the city which had led to the halt of film shoots, Yami Gautam has moved to Chandigarh, to live with her parents and has been spending time with them.

Yami Gautam completed shooting for her upcoming film Bhoot Police, a horror-comedy film directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Javed Jaffery in the lead roles, along with Yami. The film was shot in Dharmshala and is expected to release in September 2021.

(Image Source: Yami Gautam/Instagram)