Yami Gautam Could Work ‘round The Clock’, But There’s A Catch

Yami Gautam enjoys an Instagram following of 13.8 million. The actor often treats her fans with some BTS photos from the sets of her films. She recently shared a photo with a paw-dorable visitor on her set. The Uri actor also shared she could work round the clock if she had such visitors.

Yami Gautam recently took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with a puppy. The actor shared the photo from the sets of one of her projects. In the picture, Yami was seemingly thrilled to hold the pup in her hands as she had a huge smile on her face. She fashioned a white coloured floral outfit while she sat on her makeup desk. She captioned the photo as "I don’t mind working round the clock if my visitors are so paw-dorable[sic]," and also revealed that the pup's name was Chloe. The actor's fans showered her with love in the comment section.

Some more BTS photos from Bhoot Police

Yami Gautam last starred in the horror-comedy film Bhoot Police, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor has been sharing BTS pictures from the film for the past few weeks. She recently shared her wish to own a tea garden in her backyard while sharing a few sunkissed photos. In the pictures, Yami was standing in a tea garden from Himachal Pradesh. She wore a white and red outfit whose top was custom made from a Himachali shawl. Through the caption, Yami expressed her love for Chai and wrote, "If only I could have these in my backyard. Chai love[sic]."

Yami Gautam played the role of a strong independent woman named Maya, who owns a tea estate with her sister, in the film Bhoot Police. After experiencing some supernatural activities, Maya calls two ghostbuster brothers to send away the ghost from her estate. As a result, the ghost possesses Maya, who tries to kill everyone coming in her way. Yami Gautam garnered praise for her portrayal of Maya. The actor shared an Instagram post featuring her makeup routine. She revealed it took her four hours to get ready as the ghost and half an hour to remove all the makeup.

(Image: @yamigautam/Instagram)