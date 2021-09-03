Yami Gautam Expresses Displeasure After Being Called 'fair And Lovely' By Paparazzi; Watch

The paparazzi don't just chase Bollywood stars for pictures, but they sometimes try to talk to them and ask for a pose or draw a laugh. One such incident did not go well with Yami Gautam when she stepped out for movie promotions recently. The actor expressed her displeasure about being called 'fair and lovely.'

Yami Gautam warns paparazzi after being called 'fair and lovely'

Yami recently stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming venture Bhoot Police in Juhu. The actress was dressed in traditional attire, and the paparazzi asked her to pose in various directions and used names like 'Yami' and 'Yamiji' to grab her attention.

However, as she posed for the media persons one person called her 'fair and lovely'. For the unversed, the Vicky Donor star was associated with a cosmetic brand of the same name, and this had made her extremely popular before she ventured into films. Yami was not pleased and first light-heartedly told them that such terms won't be tolerated again. She then told them that they should take her name with respect and not with 'such names.'

Yami Gautam on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Yami is all set to feature in the movie Bhoot Police. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. The trailer of the film was released recently and buzz surrounding the movie has been building on since then. Two songs have also been released, further raising the talk surrounding the film.

When Yami missed out on starring in the song Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police, which star Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, she had written, "Can't believe I had to miss out on being a part of this thrilling song, Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police. But when prior work commitments becon, you do the needful. So excited for @jacquelinef143 #SaifAliKhan and @arjunkapoor who are totally killing it! #BhootPolicetitletrack." She, however, made up for the absence and is set to star in a romantic song Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai alongside Arjun.

The film is a horror-comedy and being directed by Pavan Kirpalani. "Jab zindagi bane haunted, #BhootPolice are most wanted," she had described the movie as. The movie is all set to be streamed on Disney+Hotstar from September 17.

(Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram)