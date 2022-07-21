Yami Gautam Expresses Gratitude As 'A Thursday' Becomes Most-watched OTT Movie Of 2022

Yami Gautam stunned audiences with her intense avatar in A Thursday, which raked in record views on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film followed Naina Talwar, a playschool teacher who takes 16 children hostage and threatens to kill them if her demands aren't met timely. The film addressed the trauma and suffering faced by Naina, a rape victim, as she finally unleashes wrath on her perpetrators.

Yami recently penned a gratitude note as A Thursday became the most watched direct-to-OTT film in 2022 so far as per a survey. The actor mentioned that audience's love for the film has summed up a 'very important' part of her journey as an actor.

Yami Gautam's A Thursday becomes the most-watched OTT film of 2022

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami shared the film's poster and mentioned, "Thank you so much to each one of you for making this happen! It feels like it sums up a very important part of my journey as an actor! Gratitude #AThursday." The film has crossed 25+ Million views according to Ormax Media report. Take a look.

Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, A Thursday also starred Atul Kulkarni as Javed Khan, Neha Dhupia as ACP Catherine "Cathy" Alvarez, Dimple Kapadia as Prime Minister Maya Rajguru, Karanvir Sharma, Maya Sarao among others in pivotal roles. A Thursday hit Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, February 17. It was bankrolled by RSVP Movies.

More on Yami Gautam's work front

Yami will now be seen alongside Akshay Kumar's highly-anticipated project Oh My God 2, which comes as the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster film OMG: Oh My God! Directed and written by Amit Rai, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. She will also be seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Lost.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @YAMIGAUTAM)