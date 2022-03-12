Yami Gautam Extends Birthday Wishes To Husband Aditya Dhar With Dreamy Pics; See Here

Bollywood star Yami Gautam has an active social media presence and often shares glimpses of her life with her fans and followers online. The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to post some sweet glimpses of her life with her husband and popular director Aditya Dhar on the occasion of his birthday.

As soon as the 'A Thursday' actor shared the post, several fans and followers took to the comments section of the sweet post to wish the director on his special day. The duo tied the knot in 2021 and often shares pictures of their life together online.

Aditya Dhar's birthday

Last seen in A Thursday, Yami Gautam took to her Instagram account on March 12, on the occasion of her husband's birthday and extended her best wishes to him. In the caption of the post, she called him her 'love' and shared a picture of them in traditional wear. In one of the postures, Dhar was seen wrapping his arm around his wife, which the other picture appeared to be candid as the couple was seen holding hands as they burst out laughing. The Bhoot Police star captioned the post as, "Happy birthday to my love," as she added a heart emoticon and wrote, "Forever." Aditya Dhar is well known for directing several films including the popular Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Immortal Ashwatthama and many more.

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar's wedding

The happy couple made headlines when they tied the knot in a private ceremony with the presence of their close friends and family. They got married in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh and the actor told PTI in an interview that it was as 'simple as possible'. The couple was lauded for keeping their wedding small in view of the ongoing COVID pandemic, but the actor mentioned that her wedding would have been the same irrespective of the COVID crisis.

The actor and her husband broke the news of their wedding on social media as they shared a lovely picture from the royal ceremony, which they called a 'joyous occasion'. The caption read, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes."

Image: Instagram/@yamigautam