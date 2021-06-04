Yami Gautam Gets Hitched To Aditya Dhar; Know All About The 'Uri' Director Here

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam surprised her fans and followers earlier today by announcing her wedding to URI director Aditya Dhar. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their immediate families and shared a picture from the ceremony on their social media handles as well. Yami Gautam's husband is most popularly known for his 2019 debut directorial film URI: The Surgical Strike.

Who is Yami Gautam's husband?

Vicky Donor star Yami Gautam's wedding has taken the internet by storm. The actor got hitched to her long-time boyfriend and director Aditya Dhar in a very private ceremony. Dhar is a renowned writer, director, and lyricist and made his directorial debut with the superhit film URI: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, and Kirti Kulhari. He won the best director award as well for this film at the 66th National Film Awards in 2019. Apart from this movie, Dhar has worked in several other Hindi films in the past in different capacities like dialogue writer, screenplay writer, and lyricist. The movies he has been associated with are Kabul Express, Tezz, Aakrosh, One Two Three, Haal-e-Dil among others.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's wedding announcement

The couple took to their IG handles and shared a beautiful picture from their wedding ceremony earlier today. They both posted the same caption and wrote, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes." While Yami looked stunning in a traditional red Banarasi saree, Aditya wore an ivory sherwani for the ceremony.

Yami Gautam's upcoming works

The actor was last seen in the comedy-drama film titled Ginny Weds Sunny, which released on the OTT platform Netflix a few months ago. She has several movies in her kitty including Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez, and a social comedy movie titled Dasvi opposite Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. She will be seen essaying the character of Jyoti Deswal in the upcoming Maddock Films' movie.

