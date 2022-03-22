As the 2022 thriller drama film, Jalsa is garnering tons of appreciation from the audience, even numerous celebrity artists are sharing their reviews of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah-starrer. Yami Gautam recently penned a note on social media revealing how much she loved the movie and added how it was raising the bar high. She even urged her fans to watch the film as it deserved all the 'love and appreciation'.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the movie revolves around the story of a hit and run case of an 18-year-old girl. Featuring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in the lead, the movie premiered on 18 March 2022 and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Other notable actors in the cast included Rohini Hattangadi as Rukmini, Manav Kaul as Anand, Surya Kasibhatla as Ayush Menon, Kashish Rizwan as Alia Mohammad, among others.

Yami Gautam reviews Jalsa

Yami Gautam recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared the poster of the recently released movie, Jalsa, and penned a review stating that movies like the Vidya-Shefali thriller that are pushing creative boundaries and raising the bar higher rightly deserved all the love and appreciation. Adding to it, she also mentioned that the movie was coming from one of her favourite directors and phenomenally 'talented and a powerhouse of actors', Vidya Balan, and Shefali Shah.

The note read, "Films that are pushing creative boundaries de raising the bar higher rightly deserve all the love & appreciation! Coming from one of my favourite directors and such phenomenally talented & powerhouse of actors, Vidya Balan & Shefali Shah, was an experience in itself! MUST WATCH"(sic)

On the work front

Yami Gautam was last seen in Behzad Khambata's directorial A Thursday and garnered heaps of praise from critics and her fans. She is currently gearing up for three of her upcoming movies namely Dasvi, Lost, and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2. Dasvi is set to premiere on Netflix and Jio Cinema on 7 April 2022. On the other hand, OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 film, OMG and will feature Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil in the lead. It is expected to release this year.

Image: Instagram/@yamigautam/@balanvidya