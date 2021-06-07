Yami Gautam Joins Pankaj Tripathi In The Much-awaited Sequel Of 'OMG: Oh My God 2'?

Newlywed Yami Gautam has joined Pankaj Tripathi to star in the much-awaited sequel of the blockbuster 2012 film, OMG: Oh My God 2. A recent report by an online portal revealed that Yami will play the female lead while the Mirzapur star will be replacing Paresh Rawal in the film's upcoming sequel. However, Akshay Kumar will be reprising his role of "Krishna Vasudev Yadav" in Oh My God 2, which will also be bankrolled by producer Ashwin Varde, who produced the original satirical comedy-drama.

Yami Gautam's movies in the pipeline see yet another addition with 'Oh My God 2'

While Yami Gautam has been making headlines lately as she surprised fans by announcing her wedding with beau Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021, reports about her joining the cast of Oh My God 2 have recently made the rounds on the internet as well. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the Kaabil actor will be playing a crucial role in the highly-anticipated sequel of the 2012 film. It was also revealed that while the original film was about a man's fight with God, its upcoming instalment will showcase a "unique story" of three key characters, to be played by Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami. The film will also mark Akshay and Yami's first-ever big-screen collaboration.

If the grapevines are to be believed, the Road to Sangam fame director Amit Rai will helm Oh My God 2. For the unversed, Amit's short film on sanitary pads, I-Pad, had inspired the Gold actor's critically acclaimed film, Pad Man. Furthermore, the source also revealed to the portal that the script of Oh My God's sequel has been in development for more than one and a half years and its shoot will kick off in September this year.

According to the same portal's latest report, OMG 2 will release exactly a decade after its original film's release on the silver screen. However, the makers haven't officially announced the project yet. Meanwhile, in Yami Gautam's latest news, the 32-year-old tied the knot with Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Himachal Pradesh and photographs from her wedding ceremonies are all over social media currently.

