Yami Gautam Kickstarts The Shoot For Her Upcoming Movie 'Lost' In Kolkata; See Post

Actor Yami Gautam is back to work after recently tying the knot last month in June. The actor took to her Instagram and shared that she has started shooting for her next project Lost. Yami will share the screen with the veteran actor Pankaj Kapur for the movie and it will be directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

Yami Gautam begins the shoot for Lost

Yami took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself from a hotel in Kolkata. The actor shared that she has arrived in Kolkata to kickstart the schedule for her movie Lost. Gautam was seen wearing a maroon coloured suit with a sleek ponytail. The actor kept her makeup simple and used a matching maroon coloured bindi along with golden earrings to accessories her look. Recently Yami had taken to her Instagram and shared the first look of the movie. Yami while sharing the photo wrote, "Here comes another hard-hitting & thrilling tale that's more relevant than ever in today's time, #Lost." Yami Gautam will be seen as a feisty crime reporter in Lost. The film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam and Pia Bajpiee.

Yami Gautam in Bhoot Police

Yami Gautam will next be seen in the horror-comedy film Bhoot Poice. Yami's first look from the movie was recently shared by the actor on her Instagram. Sharing her first look on Instagram, Yami wrote, “To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip.” The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for release on 17 September 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Yami Gautam shares unseen video from her Haldi ceremony

Yami Gautam tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4 this year in an intimate ceremony. The actor shared pictures from her wedding on her Instagram handle and saved the best one for the last. Yami shared an unseen video from her Haldi ceremony that also featured her father. The actor shared the video to wish her father on his birthday. While sharing the video she wrote, "It took a wedding to finally have so many moments captured with my camera-shy father. Happy birthday to my amazing paa, And your non-stop commentary is more prominent than all of us present together in the frame."

