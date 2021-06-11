Yami Gautam Looks Endearing In New Pictures From Her Wedding, See Photos

Actress Yami Gautam who recently tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony has been sharing pictures from the wedding ceremony. After Yami gave a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities, several pictures of the actress looking resplendent as a bride has been doing rounds on social media.

Yami Gautam's blissful marriage pictures

One of the Instagram pages shared unseen pictures of the Bala actress from the special occasion where she is seen looking endearing in a crimson silk saree with gold work on it and a matching dupatta on her head. Her jewellery included a choker, maang tika, and a pahadi nath to pay homage to her Himachal Pradesh roots. The two stars got married at her farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on June 4. The wedding was a low-key affair, with only their ‘immediate family’ in attendance. Their wedding planner, Gitesh Sharma, earlier told Mid-Day that the couple did not want a ‘larger-than-life, glamorous wedding’ but a traditional one instead. The planner further shared that the two got married in front of a Deodar tree. The mandap was decorated with marigold flowers and banana leaves, with a gold-and-white theme running across the décor. After the wedding, there was a small reception in the evening with family members. The mehndi was held in the courtyard.

On June 4, Yami and Aditya broke the news of their wedding with identical posts on Instagram. Sharing pictures of themselves while taking their marriage woes, the actress wrote, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami has a host of projects lined up for release this year that included Bhooth Police starring Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. She will also be seen in Dasvi and A Thursday.

IMAGE: wedding_diaries_1/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.