Yami Gautam Marks 3 Years Of 'Uri' By Sharing 'countless Memories' From The Film; See

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam stunned the audiences with their performances in Uri: The Surgical Strike, the Aditya Dhar directorial which went to bag notable awards after its release. The movie provided a fictionalised account of the series of events that took place in retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, and also starred Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

As Uri turned 3 on Tuesday, January 11, Yami treated fans with a set of pictures including some BTS stills, and shots from the movie while expressing gratitude for being a part of the project. For the uninitiated, the Vicky Donor star essayed the role of Pallavi Sharma/ Jasmine D'Almeida, an undercover RAW agent.

Yami Gautam celebrates 3 years of Uri: The Surgical Strike

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami shared myriad stills, beginning with the film's poster and ending with a still from one of the promotional events, where the ensemble cast is clad in t-shirts having Uri's famous dialogue ‘How’s the josh' written all over them. She also posted a BTS still showcasing the cast and crew all smiles as they pose for the camera. In the caption, she wrote, "Countless memories & profound gratitude #3yearsofurithesurgicalstrike." Take a look.

Yami's husband and the film's director Aditya Dhar also shared the film's poster, noting how three years ago 'everything changed. He wrote, "3 years ago, everything changed. The love this film received has been unprecedented. Grateful. Thankful. Blessed."

Meanwhile, Vicky has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline, including a romantic comedy with Sara Ali Khan. The duo was spotted shooting for the project in Indore recently, glimpses from which saw Vicky Kaushal riding a bike while Sara Ali Khan was seated at the back. While the movie's name has not been unveiled yet, it is reportedly titled Luka Chuppi 2.

Reports are also rife that the actor is in talks to star as the male lead opposite his wife Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. As per Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the film have approached the actor, and if everything goes right, the film will mark the couple's first on-screen appearance together.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @YAMIGAUTAM)